Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 224.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 111,690 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.82.

BHF opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

