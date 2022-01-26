Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 307 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,151,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,448,000 after acquiring an additional 64,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,985,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,926,000 after acquiring an additional 386,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,646,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,070,000 after acquiring an additional 485,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,813,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,123,000 after acquiring an additional 388,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,213,000 after acquiring an additional 76,303 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

CMC stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.03.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,983.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

