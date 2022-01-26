Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MLAB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $289.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.40 and a beta of 0.34. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.11.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.82%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total transaction of $539,208.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total transaction of $327,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,321. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.