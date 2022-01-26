EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin Buys 2,938 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director David B. Blundin acquired 2,938 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $43,776.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $54.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57. The stock has a market cap of $451.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.16.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVER. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. lowered their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 1,180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

