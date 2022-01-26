Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 404,403 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.09% of Genesis Energy worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial cut Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Genesis Energy in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

GEL stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.75 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -28.71%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

