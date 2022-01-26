Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 19.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.07.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.96 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

