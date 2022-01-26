Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Redwood Trust worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 36.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 23.1% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RWT opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.91. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RWT. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

