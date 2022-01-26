William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) COO Purchases $18,420.00 in Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) COO Amy Jean Hannigan purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $18,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WMPN stock opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. William Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on William Penn Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp by 55.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of William Penn Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $2,232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of William Penn Bancorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

