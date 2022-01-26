IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 7,530.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.34 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GGG. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

