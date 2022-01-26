Brokerages Set Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT at $137.83

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $118.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $81.27 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.00. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

