Brokerages Set Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Price Target at C$13.86

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CSFB set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total transaction of C$40,108.02.

Shares of ELD opened at C$11.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -19.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.42. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$300.24 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.