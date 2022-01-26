Citigroup Inc. Cuts Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 59,808 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Coherent worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coherent by 22.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 11.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,115,000 after buying an additional 16,805 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.6% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 23.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $250.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.81 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $261.68. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.43 and a twelve month high of $270.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.20 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

