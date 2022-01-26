Barclays PLC Raises Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of LiveRamp worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 16.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 55.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 186.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in LiveRamp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RAMP opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -83.67 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $84.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RAMP. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In related news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

