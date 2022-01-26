First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $52.88

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.88 and last traded at $52.89, with a volume of 11465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.19.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the second quarter worth $237,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the second quarter worth $163,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 30.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 151,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 35,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the second quarter worth $3,078,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

