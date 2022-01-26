Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $77.53

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.53 and last traded at $77.53, with a volume of 1075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.93.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

