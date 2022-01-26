2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.73

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 25302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TWOU shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of 2U from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Get 2U alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,013,000 after buying an additional 85,688 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,197,000 after buying an additional 85,688 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in 2U by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,627,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,646,000 after buying an additional 288,424 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,477,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,608,000 after buying an additional 356,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,511,000 after buying an additional 186,437 shares during the last quarter.

About 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.