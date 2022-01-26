SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $74.67

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $74.67 and last traded at $74.70, with a volume of 15170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.94.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average of $85.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,891,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

