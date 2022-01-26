Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 4,372 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 24,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFBC. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $81.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

