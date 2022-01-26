Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE:SUPV opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Grupo Supervielle has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $3.63.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $131.85 million during the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPV. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter valued at $1,439,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 100.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 174,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 56.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 123,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 44,618 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance and Asset Management and Other Services. The Retail Banking segment involves in granting of loans and other credit products such as deposits of physical persons.

