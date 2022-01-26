IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 1,396.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 55.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 4.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORC opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $699.12 million, a PE ratio of -49.38 and a beta of 1.25. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.71%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -975.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jonestrading raised Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

