Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 270.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,908,000 after purchasing an additional 881,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 399,013 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 46.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 803,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 254,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,246,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,369,000 after purchasing an additional 244,180 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 108.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 459,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 239,645 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 80.77%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

