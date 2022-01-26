iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,846,000 after buying an additional 8,775,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after buying an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,959,000 after buying an additional 634,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,268,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $198.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.80 and its 200-day moving average is $222.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $191.23 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

