The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 149.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 66.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 85.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.81.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mosaic stock opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $44.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

