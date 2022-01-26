ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 11,200 Shares of Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $11,088.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,845 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,776.55.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 19,400 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $20,370.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 8,235 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,399.70.

On Friday, January 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 22,529 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $23,204.87.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 9,494 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $9,683.88.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $475,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 230,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00.

NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.87. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $48.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 2,174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,753,289 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ServiceSource International during the second quarter worth about $85,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets.

