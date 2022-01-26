Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $570,000 Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,041,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,865 shares of company stock worth $20,109,602 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.43.

Shares of ABC opened at $131.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $100.71 and a twelve month high of $136.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

