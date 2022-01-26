Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CNA Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in CNA Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CNA Financial by 358.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 36,143 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in CNA Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 955,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CNA Financial by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $504,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.