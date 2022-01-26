BlackRock Inc. Purchases 3,745,046 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,745,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.45% of Coty worth $285,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,917,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,750,000 after buying an additional 301,809 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,884,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,834 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Coty by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coty by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,159,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,866,000 after purchasing an additional 498,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,091,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,158,000 after purchasing an additional 81,088 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COTY opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. Coty’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

