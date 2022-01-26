Zacks: Brokerages Expect AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AerSale’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerSale will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AerSale.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter.

ASLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

ASLE stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. AerSale has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $24.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AerSale in the second quarter worth $43,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerSale in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AerSale by 192.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of AerSale during the second quarter worth $68,000.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

