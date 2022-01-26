O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,110,000 after acquiring an additional 887,995 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth about $14,000,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth about $13,570,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 103.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 767,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,196,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.07.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

