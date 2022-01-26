O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 421,810 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.2% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $59,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after acquiring an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after acquiring an additional 317,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $159.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

