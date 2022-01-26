O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $162,000 Holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 72.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDEN opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $282.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

GDEN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Golden Entertainment Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

