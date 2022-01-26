O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 78 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after buying an additional 187,641 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,988,000 after buying an additional 240,660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $227.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.59 and its 200-day moving average is $198.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $241.98.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

