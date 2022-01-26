Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Holdings Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $574.93 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $545.00 and a 1-year high of $832.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $712.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $739.73.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

