Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,859 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,181,000 after buying an additional 92,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,381,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,393,000 after buying an additional 410,943 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE REXR opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day moving average of $66.44. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $81.68.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

