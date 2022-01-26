Brokerages Set Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) PT at $138.50

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

DOOR opened at $104.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.16. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $95.54 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 40.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,226,000 after acquiring an additional 186,333 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 254,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,491,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 140.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,943,000 after buying an additional 277,835 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

