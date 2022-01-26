Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,411 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,899,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,640,000 after acquiring an additional 798,253 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,182,000 after acquiring an additional 476,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,652,000 after acquiring an additional 277,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,250,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $226.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.52. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.38 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.