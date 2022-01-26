Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $474,000 Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of GDS by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of GDS by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of GDS by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 0.95.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDS. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.20.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.