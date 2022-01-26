Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.14 Million Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,936 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

