Creative Planning Has $488,000 Stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.05% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $915,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 301,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares during the period.

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.66. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $78.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%.

