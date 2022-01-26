98,750 Shares in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 98,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.06% of N-able as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,344,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

NABL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

N-able stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17. N-able Inc has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that N-able Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

