Creative Planning Sells 317 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,370,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,312,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,997.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.31. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

