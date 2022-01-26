Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,120 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 381.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,771 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,912,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,256,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,206,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,766,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,596,000 after purchasing an additional 205,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.43. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $78.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.29.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 9.85%.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.