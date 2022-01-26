Creative Planning Acquires 671 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.47.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.91. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 2.88. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $58.33.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

