Creative Planning Trims Position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,493 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,809 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Busey were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in First Busey in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in First Busey by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Busey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in First Busey by 101,457.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the period. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

