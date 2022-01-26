Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1,424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK stock opened at $139.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $138.57 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

