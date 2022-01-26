Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,574 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY opened at $646.37 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $710.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $669.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $632.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $796.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.97.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.