Creative Planning Trims Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 86.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF stock opened at $373.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $428.41 and a 200 day moving average of $423.08. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $338.18 and a 12 month high of $453.66.

Several analysts have issued reports on IGM shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.