RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 99.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in RH were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at $693,140,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at $110,173,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at $83,105,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of RH by 2.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,746,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH stock opened at $398.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a 52-week low of $362.00 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.14.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

