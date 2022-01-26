Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 998,313 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the second quarter worth $67,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 79.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in American International Group by 103.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.26. The company has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.09%.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

