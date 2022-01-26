Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 555 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 217.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Expedia Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $174.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.37. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $191.85. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.59.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $66,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,816,533. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.